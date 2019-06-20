D-Street Buzz: Nifty Pharma outperforms led by Piramal Enterprises; Jain Irrigation zooms 18%

Benchmark indices are trading on a positive note and have extended the morning gains with Nifty up 62 points and is trading at 11,754 while the Sensex jumped 226 points and is trading at 39,338 level.

Nifty Pharma is the outperforming sector, up over 2 percent led by Piramal Enterprises which jumped 7 percent followed by Aurobindo Pharma, Divis Labs, Sun Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin and Cipla.

From the metal space, the top gainers are JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindalco Industries, SAIL, NALCO, Hindustan Zinc and Hindustan Copper.

Selective FMCG stocks are trading in the red, the top losers are Emami, Britannia Industries, Colgate Palmolive, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Reliance Power, Reliance Infra, Reliance Capital, DHFL, Exide Industries and Sun TV Network while the top losers are Emami, Central Bank of India, Tata Communications and KIOCL.

The top smallcap gainers are Jet Airways which zoomed 23 percent followed by Jain Irrigation Systems, Suzlon Energy and VIP Clothing while the top losers are Kwality, JP Associates, KSK, Pokrana and Ballarpur Industries.

India VIX is down 2.85 percent and is trading at 14.31 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Sun Pharma while the top losers are UPL, Adani Ports, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Britannia Industries.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, UPL and HDFC.

474 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Jet Airways, Opto Circuits, Kwality, JP Associates, Reliance Home Finance, SREI Infra, HCL Infosystems, HEG, HDIL, Manpasand Beverages, Mercator, Eros Media, Punj Lloyd, Mcleod Russel, Reliance Communications, IRB Infra, Wockhardt, Emami, Zee Media, TV Today, Dolphin Offshore and Alembic Pharma among others.

868 stocks advanced and 855 declined while 369 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1136 stocks advanced, 1159 declined and 127 remained unchanged.