D-Street Buzz: Nifty pharma outperforms led by Piramal Enterprises; Avenue Supermarts hits new 52-week high, Cupid zooms 20%

The Indian benchmark indices including the Sensex are trading on a positive note this Wednesday afternoon with the Sensex trading higher by 76 points at 37,683 while the Nifty has added 22 points and is trading at 11,378.

Nifty pharma is outperforming the broader indices led by Piramal Enterprises, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Divis Labs, Dr Reddy's Labs and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Nifty energy is also trading higher with Reliance Industries adding half a percent while HPCL, BPCL, GAIL India and Indian Oil Corporation are up 1-2 percent.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents are Indian Oil Corporation, Coal India, Bharti Infratel, HPCL and Lupin.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, State Bank of India and Ashok Leyland.

The top losers included names like Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank and Hindalco Industries.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like Kwality which zoomed 5 percent followed Reliance Naval, IL&FS Transportation, Hindustan Copper and Godrej Properties.

The top losers are Reliance Infra, Raymond, Emami, IFCI and Reliance Power.

From the BSE smallcap space, Cupid zoomed 20 percent followed by Orient Refractories, JK Paper and Kitex Garments among others.

Bata India, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Britannia Industries, Dabur India, Exide Industries, Avenue Supermarts, Havells India, IndusInd Bank, KPIT Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle and Reliance Industries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 30 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Gammon Infra, Mcleod Russel and Tata Motors among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 952 stocks advancing, 721 declining and 393 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1316 stocks advanced, 1106 declined and 150 remained unchanged.

