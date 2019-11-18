D-Street Buzz: Nifty Pharma outperforms led by Glenmark; Tata Steel, Airtel rise 3-5%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading flat with Sensex down 22.46 points or 0.06 percent at 40334.23, and the Nifty is up 3.10 points and is trading at 11898.60.

Nifty Pharma is the outperforming sector, up 2 percent led by Glenmark Pharma which zoomed 15 percent after CLSA upgraded the stock to buy from sell. The other gainers included Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Lupin.

Metal stocks are also shining, the top gainers are Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, MOIL, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Jindal Steel & Power and SAIL.

The PSU Bank index added half a percent led by State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, J&K Bank and Syndicate Bank.

Nifty FMCG is down half a percent dragged by Colgate Palmolive, Dabur India, Jubilant Foodworks, Marico, United Spirits and Hindustan Unilever.

The top gainers from Nifty index are Bharti Airtel which jumped over 5 percent followed by Grasim Industries, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Tata Steel.

The top losers included YES Bank, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Auto, ONGC and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The most active stocks included SBI, Bharti Airtel, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and ICICI Bank.

About 1028 shares have advanced, 1005 shares declined, and 120 shares are unchanged.

Bharti Airtel, Muthoot Finance, Abbott India, Info Edge, Dixon Tech, Alkem Laboratories and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company have hit new 52-week high on the NSE.