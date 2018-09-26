D-Street Buzz: Nifty Pharma outperforms led by Glenmark, Lupin; DEN Networks jumps 10%, FMCG drags

The Indian stock market is trading on a flat to positive note this Wednesday morning with the Nifty50 is up 15 points and is trading at 11,083 while the Sensex is trading higher by 1 point at 36,653.

Nifty pharma is the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent led by Divis Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs and Sun Pharma.

The Nifty midcap index is up half a percent with gains from GMR Infra, CESC, Biocon, IFCI, India Cements, Jubilant Foodworks, Just Dial and Unitech.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers include Glenmark Pharma, Natco Pharma, Reliance Nippon Life, NALCO, GMR Infra and ABB.

From the auto space, Mahindra & Mahindra and Eicher Motors added 2 percent followed by Exide Industries.

YES Bank which added 3 percent followed by IDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

The FMCG index is down 1 percent dragged by ITC which shed 2 percent while Hindustan Unilever is down close to a percent. Marico and Jubilant Foodworks are trading higher by 2-3 percent this Wednesday morning.

Metal stocks are trading in the green with the Index up 1 percent led by Jindal Steel & Power which is up 3 percent followed by JSW Steel, NALCO, SAIL and Tata Steel.

From the BSE smallcap space, DEN Networks jumped 10 percent followed by Hathway Cable, IL&FS Investments, Alankit and Arshiya.

The top NSE gainers include names like Indiabulls Housing Finance which jumped 8 percent while YES Bank, Lupin, Mahindra & Mahindra and Eicher Motors are the other gainers.

The top NSE losers are ITC, HCL Tech, Wipro, ONGC and Hindustan Unilever.

The most active stocks are DHFL, up 4 percent, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance.

The top gainers from BSE are Swastika which zoomed 17 percent followed by Nagar Oil, Mysore Petro Chemicals, Jindal Hotels and Sinner Energy.

Biocon, Divis Labs and Monnet Ispat are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday morning.

On the other hand, 109 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software Services, Jet Airways, MEP Infra, Rolta India, Suzlon Energy and Vakrangee among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1101 stocks advancing, 521 declining and 419 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1282 stocks advanced, 654 declined and 101 remained unchanged.