D-Street Buzz: Nifty Pharma outperforms led by Dr Reddy's Labs; MGL most active, falls 6%, Prataap Snacks zooms 17%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note this Thursday morning with the Nifty up 17 points and trading at 11,588. The Sensex on the other hand is up 71 points and is trading at 38,356.

Nifty pharma is up over 1.5 percent led by Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla and Lupin which are up 2 percent each followed by Aurobindo Pharma, Divis Labs and Glenmark Pharma.

The auto index is trading in the red dragged by Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi Systems and TVS Motor Company.

From the BSE smallcap space, Prataap Snacks zoomed 17 percent followed by Marksans Pharma, ITI and Max Ventures and Industries.

Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Mahanagar Gas which tanked 6 percent while Axis Bank, Lupin, HDFC and Sun Pharma are the other active stocks.

The top losers are Tata Motors, IOC, Vedanta, BPCL and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The top BSE gainers are Welspun Corp which jumped over 6 percent while Kwality, Godrej Consumer, GSK Consumer and Welspun Industries are the other gainers.

The top losers include names like Tata Motors, Mahanagar Gas, Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors DVR and PTC India Financial.

33 stocks are trading at new 52-week high including names like Bata India, Axis Bank, Britannia Industries, Divis Labs, Godrej Consumer, Havells India, Kaveri Seed, GSK Consumer, Nestle, NIIT Tech, Sun Pharma and VIP Industries.

On the other hand 27 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Amtek Auto, South Indian Bank, Gammon Infra and Gitanjali Gems among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 910 stocks advancing, 680 declining and 466 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1044 stocks advanced 776 declined and 95 remained unchanged.

