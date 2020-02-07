App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Pharma outperforms led by Aurobindo Pharma; Eicher Motors drags

The most active stocks included Indiabulls Housing Finance, State Bank of India, Aurobindo Pharma, Hero MotoCorp and Lupin.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market after four continuous days of gains is trading in the red spooked by rise in coronavirus cases which have kept global markets on the edge.

Sensex is down 174.86 points or 0.42 percent at 41131.17, and the Nifty shed 47.70 points at 12090.30.

The pharma index managed to outperform gaining over a percent led by Aurobindo Pharma which spiked 7 percent after rise in volume. The other gainers included Sun Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, Piramal Enterprises, Divis Labs, Cadila Healthcare and Biocon.

The auto index shed half a percent with Eicher Motors down over 2 percent after the company reported a 2.5 percent decline in its third-quarter standalone net profit at Rs 488.9 crore.

"We do expect some volume weakness in both RE/VECV over the next 6-9 months for Eicher Motors, as the impact of BS-VI cost inflation would be fully absorbed by then. More importantly, we expect the new platform for Classic and Thunderbird Bullet to be the game-changer, driving volume recovery in the second half of FY21," Motilal Oswal said.

Motherson Sumi Systems, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors were the other losers down 1-2 percent each.

The realty index shed a percent dragged by DLF which fell 2 percent after its total income fell 36 percent to Rs 1,533.34 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 2,405.89 crore in the corresponding period the previous year.

India VIX is up 0.80 percent and is trading at 13.89 level.

The top gainers from Nifty are Zee Entertainment, NTPC, UPL, Sun Pharma and Hindalco Industries while the top losers included Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, BPCL and Power Grid.

The most active stocks included Indiabulls Housing Finance, State Bank of India, Aurobindo Pharma, Hero MotoCorp and Lupin.

86 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE including Ajanta Pharma, PI Industries, United Spirits, Granules India, Welspun Corp, Alembic Pharma, SRF, Shree Cements, Strides Pharma, PVR and Inox Leisure.

95 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including Usha Martin, Sical Logistics, Reliance Home Finance, India Cements, V2 Retail and Kridhan Infra among others.

About 1089 shares have advanced, 929 shares declined, and 96 shares are unchanged.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 11:58 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.