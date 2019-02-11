D-Street Buzz: Nifty Pharma in red dragged by Dr Reddy's Labs; ONGC sheds 3%, Sun TV shines

290 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Indiabulls Housing Finance which fell 4 percent followed by Vedanta, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, JSW Steel, MRF, Motherson Sumi Systems and Coal India among others.
The Indian stock market continues to stay in the red with the Nifty and Sensex down half a percent each in this Monday afternoon session. Nifty50 was trading lower by 54 points, trading at 10,889 while the Sensex fell 153 points and was trading at 36,392 mark.
Nifty Pharma was the underperforming sector, down close to 2 percent with loses from Dr Reddy's Labs which fell over 6 percent as investors reacted to observations being issued to the company by US FDA.The company on Friday told the exchanges that its Formulations Manufacturing Plant - 3 at Bachupally, Hyderabad had been inspected by the US FDA. It has been issued a Form 483 with 11 observations.
The most active stocks were Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Sun TV Network and Dr Reddy's Labs.
Mahamaya Steel Industries, Info Edge (India) and Wipro have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.
290 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Indiabulls Housing Finance which fell 4 percent followed by Vedanta, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, JSW Steel, MRF, Motherson Sumi Systems and Coal India among others.
The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 487 stocks advancing and 1232 declining while 359 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 700 stocks advanced, 1578 declined and 135 remained unchanged.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.For more market news, click here