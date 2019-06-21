App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Pharma in red dragged by Aurobindo Pharma; Titan hits new 52-week high

The top gainers from the NSE include UPL, Hindalco Industries, Tech Mahindra, Coal India and UltraTech Cement while the top losers are YES Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Indian Oil Corporation.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian benchmark indices are trading in the red following weak Asian cues with Nifty down 54 points and is trading at 11,777 while the Sensex shed 215 points and is trading at 39,385 level.

Nifty Pharma is down a percent dragged by Aurobindo Pharma which shed 5 percent after the company received warning letter from the US health regulator for Srikakulam unit. The other losers are Glenmark Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Divis Labs and Sun Pharma.

From the auto space, the top losers are Tata Motors DVR, Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi Systems, Maruti Suzuki, Bosch and Exide Industries.

Shares of TVS Motor Company slipped more than 2 percent intraday June 21 after brokerage house CLSA has maintained sell call on the stock with a target of Rs 360 per share. The firm has cut FY20-21 EPS estimate of the company by 11-16 percent.

related news

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares were locked in 10 percent upper circuit at Rs 63.50 on June 21 on approval from Competition Commission for merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance.

India VIX jumped 3.64 percent and is trading at 14.51 levels.

Balaji Telefilms shares gained over 8 percent in the early trade on June 21 after company completed the sale of distribution rights for its upcoming movies.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, UPL, HDFC Bank and HDFC.

172 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Capital Trust, Asian Hotels, Eveready Industries, Eros International Media, Ashapura Intimates, Mercator, Castex Technologies, eClerx Services, Alembic Pharma, Emami, Glenmark Pharma and TVS Srichakra among others.

827 stocks advanced and 821 declined while 438 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 956 stocks advanced, 991 declined and 107 remained unchanged.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 11:02 am

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #NSE #Sensex #Titan Company

