D-Street Buzz: Nifty Pharma in green led by Sun Pharma; IT stocks drag

The Indian stock market turned flat in the afternoon session on March 14 with Nifty down 5 points, trading at 11,336, and Sensex added 12 points, trading at 37,764.

Nifty IT was down over half a percent dragged by HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Oracle Financial Services, Tata Elxsi, TCS and Birla Soft.

FMCG stocks were also down led by Godrej Consumer that shed 2 percent followed by ITC, Proctor & Gamble, United Spirits, GSK Consumer, Dabur India and United Breweries.

From the auto space, the top losers were Hero MotoCorp, Motherson Sumi, TVS Motor, Bosch, Apollo Tyres and Ashok Leyland.

IndusInd Bank along with YES Bank, Axis Bank and RBL bank kept the Bank Nifty index in the green.

Nifty Realty was the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent led by Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates, Sunteck Realty and Oberoi Realty.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers were NBCC, Motilal Oswal, DHFL, GRUH Finance, IIFL Holdings and NLC India while the top losers were Reliance Capital, Reliance Power, Reliance Infra, Indian Hotels, Container Corporation and Voltas.

From the smallcap space, the top gainers were Deep Industries that spiked 11 percent followed by RPP Infra, Indocount Industries and Emkay while the top losers were Shemaroo Entertainment, KDDL, Manpasand Beverages and GTL Infra among others.

The top Nifty gainers included YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Sun Pharma and Coal India while the top losers included UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Grasim Industries and Hero MotoCorp.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Just Dial, YES Bank and HDFC.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Godfrey Phillips, Karnataka Bank, Muthoot Finance and UPL have hit 52-week high on NSE while Reliance Communications and Alkem Laboratories hit new 52-week low in the afternoon trade.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 712 stocks advancing and 979 declining while 387 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,013 stocks advanced, 1,424 declined and 151 remained unchanged.

