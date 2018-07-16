App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty midcap, pharma shed 2-3% dragged by Dr Reddy's Labs, JP Associates; PC Jeweller plummets 25%

273 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Ambuja Cements, Andhra Bank, Bank of India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Can Fin Homes, Cummins India, Federal Bank, IDFC Bank, INOX Leisure, Kwality, NBCC, PC Jeweller, Reliance Power, Tata Motors and Union Bank among others.

The Indian benchmark indices this Monday afternoon with the Nifty trading lower by 57 points at 10,961 while the Sensex is down 118 points at 36,423.

Nifty Pharma is the biggest drag to the market fall which is trading lower by over 3.3 percent with Dr Reddy's Labs tanking 9 percent followed by Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Glenmark Pharma and Sun Pharma.

Nifty midcap is down over 2.5 percent dragged by Biocon, CG Power, IFCI, JP Associates, Jain Irrigation Systems, India Cements, MRF, Power Finance Corporation, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power, SAIL, Sun TV Network, Karnataka Bank, Siemens, Tata Global Beverage and Tata Chemicals among others.

Metal stocks are also trading lower as Hindustan Copper tanked 5 percent followed by Jindal (Hisar), Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, NALCO, SAIL and Tata Steel.

Nifty energy is down 1 percent dragged lower by Reliance Industries which is down close to 2 percent while HPCL and IOC are the other losers.

On the other hand, Nifty IT is outperforming and is the only sector in the green with Infosys adding 1.7 percent while Mindtree, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and Wipro are the other gainers.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents are NTPC, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Hindustan Unilever.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Infosys, Dr Reddy's Labs, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Reliance Industries.

The top losers included names like Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Steel, Lupin, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like GATI, Indraprastha Gas, Century Plyboards NTPC and L&T Technology.

The top losers are PC Jeweller which plunged close to 25 percent followed by DEN Networks, Tata Steel, NCC and DCB Bank among others.

Asian Paints, Bajaj FinservBajaj Finance, Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mphasis are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other  hand, 273 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Ambuja Cements, Andhra Bank, Bank of India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Can Fin Homes, Cummins India, Federal Bank, IDFC Bank, INOX Leisure, Kwality, NBCC, PC Jeweller, Reliance Power, Tata Motors and Union Bank among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 263 stocks advancing, 1481 declining and 326 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 497 stocks advanced, 2062 declined and 152 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 03:01 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

