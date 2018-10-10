D-Street Buzz: Nifty midcap outshines with DHFL up 16%; PSU banks rally, Bajaj Finance jumps 10%

July 6, 2009 | 870 points | The Sensex tumbled 6.98 percent intraday or 954 points as the government did not introduce any reform when it presented the Union Budget. The index, however, recovered later to close 870 points lower, or 5.8 percent to 14,043.4.

The Indian stock market is witnessing some robust gains in this afternoon session with the Nifty50 up 121 points, trading at 10,422 while the Sensex has jumped over 350 points at 34,640.

Nifty midcap has zoomed 4 percent led by Balkrishna Industries, Apollo Tyres, Dewan Housing Finance, Cholamandalam Investment, GMR Infra, IDFC Bank, M&M Financial Services, MRPL and Muthoot Finance among others.

Media stocks are buzzing led by Hathway Cable, DEN Networks, PVR, Sun TV Network, UFO Moviez and Zee Entertainment among others.

Nifty PSU bank is up 3 percent with gains from Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India and State Bank of India.

From the private banking space, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank and YES Bank are the top gainers.

From the BSE midcap space, DHFL zoomed 16 percent followed by Shriram Transport, Cholamandalam Investment, NALCO and Edelweiss Financial Services.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include HEG which spiked 20 percent followed by Genus Power, TD Power, Universal Cables and Peninsula Land among others.

The top NSE gainers include names like Bajaj Finance which jumped 10 percent followed by Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, Titan Company and Zee Entertainment.

The top NSE losers are HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Wipro and Sun Pharma.

The most active stocks are DHFL, Bajaj Finance, YES Bank, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki.

Monnet Ispat is one of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 157 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Bombay Dyeing, Central Bank of India, Godrej Industries, Bank of Maharashtra and Venus Remedies among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1423 stocks advancing, 272 declining and 362 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1846 stocks advanced, 528 declined and 115 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.