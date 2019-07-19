D-Street Buzz: Nifty Midcap in red dragged by RBL Bank; Bajaj Finance, M&M slide 4% each

Benchmark indices are trading deep in the red with Nifty down 164 points at 11,432 while the Sensex plunged over 500 points and is trading at 38,386 level.

Nifty Auto along with the media index are down over 3 percent each. The top losers from the auto space are Exide Industries, Amara Raja Batteries, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, TVS Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Hero Moto, Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland and Bajaj Auto.

The top losers from the media space are Dish TV, Hathway Cable, Eros International Media, DEN Networks, Zee Entertainment and Jagran Prakashan.

Bank Nifty shed over 2 percent dragged by RBL bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

From the midcap space, the top losers are RBL Bank, Reliance Infra, Biocon, Exide Industries, Reliance Power and L&T Finance Holdings among others.

India VIX jumped 4.17 percent and is trading at 12.24 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include NTPC, Titan Company, BPCL, Coal India and Tata Consultancy Services while the top losers are Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Eicher Motors, M&M and Tata Motors.

The most active stocks are RBL Bank, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, ACC and Bajaj Finance.

391 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Cyient, Capital Trust, Venus Remedies, JBM Auto, NOCIL, HEG, GSS Infotech, Exide Industries and Goa Carbon among others.

363 stocks advanced and 1402 declined while 328 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 553 stocks advanced, 1867 declined and 135 remained unchanged.

