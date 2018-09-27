D-Street Buzz: Nifty midcap falls dragged by Reliance Capital; Indiabulls Real Estate, YES Bank dip 8%

Ahead of F&O expiry, the Indian benchmark indices continue to trade on a negative note with the Nifty50 down 73 points and is trading at 10,980 while the Sensex is trading lower by 213 point at 36,329.

The Nifty midcap index is down 1.5 percent dragged by CG Power, CESC, Havells India, IFCI, Indraprastha Gas, India Cements, Jain Irrigation, NHPC, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra and Tata Chemicals among others.

Nifty realty is underperforming, down 2.5 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate which dipped 8 percent followed by DLF, HDIL, Phoenix Mills, Unitech and Sobha.

From the private banking space, YES Bank shed 8 percent followed by Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and PNB.

The IT index is up close to a percent led by Infosys, Oracle Financial Services and Tata Consultancy Services.

The top NSE gainers include names like Titan Company, TCS, BPCL, Tata Steel and State Bank of India.

The top NSE losers are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finserv.

The most active stocks are DHFL, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Maruti Suzuki.

The top BSE gainers include Pro Fin Capital Services, Binny Mills, Padmanabh Industries and Lyka Labs among others.

Deepak Nitrite and Monnet Ispat are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Thursday afternoon.

On the other hand, 2773 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software Services, Aban Offshore, Castrol India, Edelweiss Financial Services, GTPL Hathway, InterGlobe Aviation, Jet Airways, KEC International, Karur Vysya Bank, PNB Housing Finance, Repco Home Finance and VRL Logistics among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 440 stocks advancing, 1309 declining and 309 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 698 stocks advanced, 1811 declined and 164 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.