D-Street Buzz: Nifty midcap cracks 3% dragged by Havells, Sun TV; SBI, PNB down 2-3%

The market sentiment turned negative yet gain this Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty50 trading at 11,529, down 53 points while the Sensex is trading lower by 112 points at 38,199.

The Nifty midcap index is down over 2 percent dragged by Allahabad Bank, Ashok Leyland, CG Power, GMR Infra, Havells India, IFCI, India Cements, Jaiprakash Associates, Jubilant Foodworks, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power, Sun TV Network, Tata Global Beverage and Tata Chemicals among others.

Nifty FMCG is down over 2 percent dragged by Jubilant Foodworks, Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Godrej Consumer, Emami, Dabur India, United Breweries and Britannia Industries.

PSU bank index is trading lower 3 percent with loses from Andhra Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, OBC, State Bank of India, PNB and Union Bank of India among others.

However, IT stocks are up backed by a weak rupee, led by Infosys, Mindtree, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Wipro and HCL Tech among others.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Reliance Industries, Infosys, State Bank of India, YES Bank and TCS.

The top losers include UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Titan Company and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

The top BSE gainers are Greaves Cotton, L&T Infotech, Infosys, Sadbhav Engineering and Kwality.

The top BSE losers include NCC, Sun TV, Network18 and TV18 Broadcast.

From the BSE smallcap space, Binani Industries tanked 10 percent followed by JP Power and NCC among others. However, Hathway Cable spiked 10 percent while GTPL and Mawana Sugars are the other gainers.

Greaves Cotton, Infosys, Hikal, Infosys, V-Mart Retail and Info Edge are some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Tuesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 60 stocks have hit new 52-week low including eClerx Services, BGR Energy, Tata Communications, IRB Infra, The South Indian Bank, HPCL, Suzlon Energy and Unitech.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 370 stocks advancing, 1376 declining and 333 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 705 stocks advanced, 1972 declined and 133 remained unchanged.

