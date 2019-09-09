App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Metal underperforms dragged by Tata Steel; UPL jumps 2%, Tata Motors slips

The top Nifty50 gainers include UPL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharma while the top losers are Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Infratel.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices are trading on a negative note with Sensex down 31 points at 36,950 mark while the Nifty shed 5 points and is trading at 10,940 level.

Nifty Auto shed half a percent dragged by Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors DVR, TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto.

IT stocks are trading in the red, the top losers are HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services and Tata Consultancy Services.

Close

From the metal space, the top losers are Hidustan Zinc, Tata Steel, SAIL, NMDC, Vedanta, JSW Steel and Hindalco Industries among others.

related news

Nifty FMCG gained half a percent led by Dabur India, GSK Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Marico, Tata Global Beverage and United Spirits.

Shankara Building Products jumped over 13 percent intraday on Monday with the stock witnessing spurt in volume by more than 3.90 times.

India VIX is down 1.78 percent and is trading at 15.99.

The top Nifty50 gainers include UPL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindustan Unilever,  ICICI Bank and Sun Pharma while the top losers are Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Infratel.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, Tata Motors and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Among the Nifty50 names, 29 stocks advanced while 21 declined.

58 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including Arvind Fashions, Dalmia Bharat and Corporation Bank while stocks which hit new 52-week high included Relaxo Footwear, Abbott India, Bata India and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 10:19 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.