D-Street Buzz: Nifty Metal underperforms dragged by Tata Steel; UPL jumps 2%, Tata Motors slips

Benchmark indices are trading on a negative note with Sensex down 31 points at 36,950 mark while the Nifty shed 5 points and is trading at 10,940 level.

Nifty Auto shed half a percent dragged by Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors DVR, TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto.

IT stocks are trading in the red, the top losers are HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services and Tata Consultancy Services.

From the metal space, the top losers are Hidustan Zinc, Tata Steel, SAIL, NMDC, Vedanta, JSW Steel and Hindalco Industries among others.

Nifty FMCG gained half a percent led by Dabur India, GSK Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Marico, Tata Global Beverage and United Spirits.

Shankara Building Products jumped over 13 percent intraday on Monday with the stock witnessing spurt in volume by more than 3.90 times.

India VIX is down 1.78 percent and is trading at 15.99.

The top Nifty50 gainers include UPL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharma while the top losers are Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Infratel.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, Tata Motors and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Among the Nifty50 names, 29 stocks advanced while 21 declined.

58 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including Arvind Fashions, Dalmia Bharat and Corporation Bank while stocks which hit new 52-week high included Relaxo Footwear, Abbott India, Bata India and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd.