you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Metal underperforms dragged by Tata Steel; Bharti Infratel falls 9%

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 816 stocks advanced and 876 declined while 404 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,134 stocks advanced, 1,223 declined and 160 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Indian benchmark indices are off the high point of the day and is trading flat with Nifty up 1 point, trading at 11,782, while the Sensex shed 31 points and is trading at 39,023.

Nifty Metal is the underperforming sector, down over 1 percent dragged by Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Vedanta, NMDC, Hindalco Industries and Coal India.

Selective PSU banks are trading in the red with loses from Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Bank of India.

From the media space, the top losers are Dish TV, Jagran Prakashan and Sun TV Network while DEN Networks, TV18 Broadcast, TV Today, Zee Media and INOX Leisure are trading in the green.

From the auto space, Maruti Suzuki shed half a percent after 5 percent fall in profit to Rs 1,796 crore amid muted sales volume.

India VIX is down 1.64 percent at 23.32 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's Labs, BPCL and UPL while Bharti Infratel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Coal India are the top losers.

The most active stocks are UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank and Maruti Suzuki.

Bata India, Titan Company, UltraTech Cement, UPL, Bajaj Finserv, Balrampur Chini, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, HCL Technologies, Bank of Maharashtra, Reliance Industries, Shree Cement and Wipro hit 52-week high on NSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 02:31 pm

