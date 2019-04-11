App
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Metal underperforms dragged by JSPL; Vedanta falls 3%, Tata Motors most active

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 720 stocks advanced and 941 declined while 425 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,008 stocks advanced, 1,233 declined and 162 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices are trading flat with Nifty50 down marginally by 3 points trading at 11,580 while the Sensex shed 20 points and is trading at 38,564.

Nifty Metal is down 1 percent dragged by Jindal Steel & Power which is down over 3 percent followed by NALCO, Vedanta, SAIL, Tata Steel and Jindal Stainless.

IT stocks are also trading in the red with loses from Infosys which is down over 1 percent followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Elxsi and HCL Tech.

From the infra space, the top gainers are Bharti Airtel which added over a percent followed by BHEL, Engineers India, GMR Infra, Interglobe Aviation, NBCC, NCC, Voltas and Tata Communications.

Selective auto stocks are trading in the green led by Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor and Motherson Sumi Systems.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Crompton Greaves, Max Financial Services and DHFL while the top losers are JSPL, PNB Housing Finance and NALCO.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are Thangamayil Jewellery which jumped 10 percent followed by Jayant Agro and Ruchi Soya while the top losers are Parsvnath, Reliance Naval and Reliance Communications.

India VIX is down marginally by 0.19 percent at 21.09 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include BPCL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's Labs and Bajaj Auto while Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Adani Ports and Infosys are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing, Bharti Airtel, TCS and Infosys.

Bajaj Finserv, PVR, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Siemens, Spacenet Enterprises and Tanla Solutions hit 52-week high on NSE while Mercator, Reliance Communications and Gyscoal Alloys hit new 52-week low.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 12:47 pm

