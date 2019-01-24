D-Street Buzz: Nifty Metal underperforms dragged by JSPL, Tata Steel; M&M hits new 52-week low

The Indian stock market were trading on a negative note in this Thursday morning session with the Nifty50 down 20 points, trading at 10,811 while the Sensex shed 59 points and was trading at 36,049.

At 9:30 hrs, Nifty Metal was down over a percent dragged by JSPL, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Coal India, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

From the IT space, the top losers were KPIT Tech which crashed 24 percent followed by Infosys, Tata Elxsi and Wipro.

However, realty stocks were up led by Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty, DLF and Brigade Enterprises among others.

The top gainers from NSE included HPCL, ITC, Asian Paints, Zee Entertainment and Dr Reddy's Labs while the top losers included Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The most active stocks were ITC, Interglobe Aviation, YES Bank, Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma.

Odisha Cement, Info Edge (India) and Refex Industries have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

68 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like ABG Shipyard, Arvind, Bharat Defence and Infrastructure, Dilip Buildcon, Finolex Cables, Gateway Distriparks, Godawari Power, Indo Count Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Punj Lloyd, Ramco Systems, Thirumalai Chemicals and Unitech among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 719 stocks advancing and 763 declining while 552 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 713 stocks advanced, 662 declined and 74 remained unchanged.

