App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Metal underperforms dragged by JSPL, Tata Steel; M&M hits new 52-week low

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 719 stocks advancing and 763 declining while 552 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 713 stocks advanced, 662 declined and 74 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian stock market were trading on a negative note in this Thursday morning session with the Nifty50 down 20 points, trading at 10,811 while the Sensex shed 59 points and was trading at 36,049.

At 9:30 hrs, Nifty Metal was down over a percent dragged by JSPL, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Coal India, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

From the IT space, the top losers were KPIT Tech which crashed 24 percent followed by Infosys, Tata Elxsi and Wipro.

However, realty stocks were up led by Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty, DLF and Brigade Enterprises among others.

related news

The top gainers from NSE included HPCL, ITC, Asian Paints, Zee Entertainment and Dr Reddy's Labs while the top losers included Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The most active stocks were ITC, Interglobe Aviation, YES Bank, Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma.

Odisha Cement, Info Edge (India) and Refex Industries have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

68 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like ABG Shipyard, Arvind, Bharat Defence and Infrastructure, Dilip Buildcon, Finolex Cables, Gateway Distriparks, Godawari Power, Indo Count Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Punj Lloyd, Ramco Systems, Thirumalai Chemicals and Unitech among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 719 stocks advancing and 763 declining while 552 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 713 stocks advanced, 662 declined and 74 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 09:46 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.