D-Street Buzz: Nifty Metal underperforms dragged by JSPL; Tata Motors down 4%, YES Bank most active

Benchmark indices are trading in the red with BSE Sensex down 100 points to 38,888 while the Nifty50 shed 38 points to 11,532.

Nifty Metal is down over 2 percent dragged by Jindal Steel & Power, SAIL, Tata Steel and Vedanta which shed 2-5 percent followed by Hindalco Industries, MOIL, Hindustan Copper and Coal India.

Selective media stocks are trading in the red, the top losers included Dish TV, DEN Networks, Eros International Media, Zee Entertainment and UFO Moviez.

From the pharma space, the top losers are Piramal Enterprises, GSK Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Aurobindo Pharma and Glenmark Pharma.

The top losers from the auto space included Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp and Mahindra & Mahindra.

India VIX is down 0.55 percent and is trading at 16.25 level.

The top Nifty50 gainers include ITC, Bajaj Finance, Cipla, Reliance Industries and Indian Oil Corporation while the top losers are Vedanta, ONGC, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Zee Entertainment.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.

Among the Nifty50 names, 13 stocks advanced while 37 declined.

Capri Global, Cholamandalam Investment, Tata Global Beverage, Siemens, Bajaj Finance and Berger Paints have hit new 52-week high on NSE.

122 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including Strides Shasun, YES Bank, Glenmark Pharma and Syndicate Bank among others.