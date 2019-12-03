App
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Metal underperforms dragged by JSPL; Bajaj Auto up 2%, Bharti Infratel tanks

About 740 shares have advanced, 1172 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices are trading in the red with Sensex is down 143.40 points or 0.35 percent at 40658.77, and the Nifty shed 51.80 points and is trading at 11996.40.

Nifty Metal is the underperforming sector, down 2.5 percent dragged by Jindal Steel & Power which tanked close to 10 percent followed by JSW Steel, Hindustan Copper, SAIL, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

The PSU Bank index shed close to 2 percent. The top losers included Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India which shed 3 percent each followed by Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

Nifty IT added half a percent led by Tata Consultancy Services, Just Dial, Mindtree and Tech Mahindra.

Bharti Infratel shed over 7 percent while Interglobe Aviation, Bharti Airtel, Grasim Industries, Container Corp and Ambuja Cements are the top losers from the infra space.

The top gainers from Nifty index are Bajaj Auto, TCS, Titan Company, Infosys and Tech Mahindra while the top losers included YES Bank, Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Grasim Industries.

The most active stocks included YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Tat Consultancy Services.

Prestige Estates, Pfizer, Century Textiles and AstraZeneca hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

Texmaco Rail, Jain Irrigation Systems, Arvind, Allahabad Bank, Chennai Petro and IL&FS Transport hit 52-week low on NSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 11:40 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #Sensex

