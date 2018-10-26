App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty metal underperforms dragged by Hindalco; Maruti hits new 52-week low, Equitas tanks 23%

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 388 stocks advancing, 1141 declining and 514 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 507 stocks advanced, 1093 declined and 68 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Following weak Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices are trading in the red with the Nifty50 down 85 points, trading at 10,039 while the Sensex shed 230 points at 33,460.

Nifty midcap is down over 1 percent dragged by Jubilant Foodworks, Apollo Hospitals, Berger Paints, Castrol, Cholamandalam Investment, GMR Infra and M&M Financial among others.

Metal stocks are also down Hindalco Industries and JSW Steel which are down 3 percent each followed by Jindal Steel & Power and SAIL.

Selective media stocks are trading weak led by EROS International Media, PVR, Sun TV, Zee Entertainment and DB Corp.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are Kajaria Ceramics and Raymond, while the top losers include Equitas Holdings which tanked 21 percent followed by Ujjivan Financial and GMDC.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers include Godrej Properties, L&T Infotech and Adani Transmission. The top losers are SJVN, NBCC and IIFL Holdings.

The top gainers from NSE include Tata Motors, Adani Ports, GAIL India, Dr Reddy's Labs and Bharti Infratel.

The top losers include YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NTPC, JSW Steel and Hindalco Industries.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Biocon, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Maruti Suzuki and Reliance Industries.

142 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software Services, Aban Offshore, Bajaj Corp, BEML, Bombay Dyeing, CEAT, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Edelweiss Financial, Equitas Holdings, Grasim Industries, Indiabulls Real Estate, India Cements, Infibeam Avenues, JK Cement, Jaiprakash Associates, Maruti Suzuki, NBCC, NCC and Ujjivan Financial among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here

 
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 09:50 am

