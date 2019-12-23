App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Metal shines led by Vedanta, Zee Entertainment up 3%, RIL drags

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, YES Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market is trading on a flat to negative note with Sensex is down 63.22 points or 0.15 percent at 41618.32, while the Nifty shed 8 points and is trading at 12263.80.

Nifty Energy is down half a percent dragged by Reliance Industries which shed 2 percent followed by Adani Transmission.

The infra index is also trading in the red. Bharti Airtel is down half a percent while DLF, Grasim Industries, Pertonet LNG, Shree Cements and UltraTech Cements are the other losers.

Close
The top gainers from the metal space include Hindustan Copper, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Ratnamani Metals, NALCO, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power and Hindustan Zinc.

KEC International share price gained 2 percent intraday on December 23 after company secured new orders of Rs 1,520 crore across its various businesses.


PSP Projects share price rose 2 percent on December 23 after company emerged as lowest bidder for a project in Gujarat.


The top gainers from the auto space include Bharat Forge, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki and TVS Motor Company.

The top gainers from the Nifty index are Zee Entertainment, UPL, Vedanta, BPCL and Hero MotoCorp while the top losers include Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Britannia Industries, YES Bank and UltraTech Cement.

About 1011 shares have advanced, 967 shares declined, and 135 shares are unchanged.

About 1011 shares have advanced, 967 shares declined, and 135 shares are unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 11:36 am

