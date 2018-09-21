D-Street Buzz: Nifty Metal outshines led with Tata Steel, JSPL up 3-4%; YES Bank plunges 17%, Jet hits new 52-week low

It is a strong start for the Indian stock market this Friday morning with the Nifty50 up 89 points and is trading at 11,323 while the Sensex is trading higher by 294 points at 37,415.

Nifty Energy is up over a percent led by BPCL, GAIL India, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries which are all up over 1 percent.

Metal stocks are also shining with the index up close to 2 percent led by stocks like Jindal Stainless, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and SAIL.

PSU banks are trading higher this Friday morning Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Union Bank of India.

From the private banking space, Axis Bank jumped 3.5 percent while ICICI Bank is up 2 percent.

YES Bank plunged 17 percent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shortened Rana Kapoor's term as CEO and Managing Director.

Among the pharma names, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark, Piramal Enterprises and Lupin are all trading in the green.

However, IT stocks are trading in the red dragged by KPIT Tech, Mindtree and Tech Mahindra.

From the BSE smallcap space, Vikas Eco Tech zoomed 12 percent and Bharat Road Network jumped 9 percent. The other gainers include Pokarna, Gravita, JM Financial and TD Power. Rolta India is however down 10 percent.

The top NSE gainers include names like Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, GAIL India and Asian Paints.

The top NSE losers are YES Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech and Hindustan Unilever.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and Vedanta.

The top gainers from BSE are Tata Steel, JM Financial, Just Dial, JSPL and Max Financial Services.

The top losers include names like YES Bank, Godrej Properties, IL&FS Transport, RCom and DCM Shriram.

Monnet Ispat, Deepak Nitrite and JSW Steel are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Friday morning.

On the other hand, 53 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Bharat Electronics, BGR Energy, Gammon Infra, Jet Airways and YES Bank among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1039 stocks advancing, 561 declining and 450 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1180 stocks advanced, 633 declined and 93 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.