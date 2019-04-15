D-Street Buzz: Nifty Metal outshines led by Tata Steel; TCS jumps 3%, Infosys top loser

The Indian benchmark indices have extended the morning gains with Nifty50 up 38 points, trading at 11,681, while the Sensex gained 118 points and is trading at 38,885.

Nifty Metal continues to outperform the broader indices, up over 2 percent led by Tata Steel, Coal India, JSW Steel, APL Apollo, SAIL, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta and NALCO.

The auto index added over 1 percent led by Tata Motors which spiked 6 percent followed by Tata Motors DVR, Hero MotoCorp, Exide Industries, Bharat Forge and Apollo Tyres.

Selective real estate stocks are buzzing led by Phoenix Mills, Sobha, Godrej Properties, DLF, Oberoi Realty and Brigade Enterprises among others.

From the banking space, the top gainers are Kotak Mahindra Bank followed by Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Gillette India which jumped 5 percent followed by Motilal Oswal, SAIL, Bharat Forge and Blue Dart while the top losers are Tata Power, L&T Infotech, Aditya Birla Fashion and Biocon.

The top BSE smallcap gainers are 63 Moons which zoomed 15 percent followed by Sanghvi Movers, 8K Miles Software and RAIN Industries while the top losers are Capital Trust, Ballarpur Industries and Mercator.

India VIX jumped 3.1 percent at 21.65 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Motors, Coal India, Tata Steel, TCS and Hindalco Industries while Infosys, Indian Oil Corporation, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The most active stocks are Infosys, TCS, Tata Motors, PC Jeweller and Metropolis.

Indraprastha Gas, Pidilite Industries, Shree Cement, AstraZeneca Pharma, Gillette India, Honeywell Automation, Seamec and Zodiac Clothing hit 52-week high on NSE while Ballarpur Industries, Mercator, Reliance Communications and Vardhman Polytex hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 1,117 stocks advanced and 569 declined while 407 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,408 stocks advanced, 935 declined and 164 remained unchanged.