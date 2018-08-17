D-Street Buzz: Nifty metal outshines led by JSPL; PSU banks gain, Apollo Hospitals jumps 5%

The Nifty and the Sensex have extended the morning gains this Friday afternoon with the Nifty50 jumping 90 points at 11, 475 while the Sensex rallied 300 points and is trading at 37,973.

The metal index is up 2 percent with gains from Jindal Steel & Power, NMDC and Vedanta which are up 3 percent each while Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc and Hindustan Copper are the other gainers.

Nifty PSU bank also managed to add a percent led by Bank of India which jumped 3 percent while Canara Bank and Union Bank of India are up 2 percent. PNB, SBI and Bank of Baroda are the other gainers.

Nifty FMCG is also up 1 percent led by stocks like Emami which jumped 4 percent while ITC, Marico, Tata Global Beverage and Britannia Industries are the other gainers.

Pharma stocks are also buzzing this Friday afternoon with gains from Aurobindo Pharma and Cadila Healthcare which are up 3-4 percent followed by Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin and Sun Pharma among others.

Grasim Industries, Vedanta, Lupin, YES Bank and Tata Steel are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include ITC, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel.

The top BSE midcap gainers include names like Apollo Hospitals which is up 5 percent followed by Dalmia Bharat and Emami. On the other hand, from the BSE smallcap space, Prozone Intu Properties jumped 8 percent while HDIL and Transport Corporation are the other gainers.

The top BSE gainers are Tata Steel, HDIL, IL&FS Transport, Edelweiss Financial and Apollo Hospitals.

Bata India, Berger Paints, Infosys, ITC, Indiabulls Ventures, Mahindra & Mahindra, Pfizer, Sun Pharma and United Breweries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1158 stocks advancing, 502 declining and 412 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1604 stocks advanced, 833 declined and 133 remained unchanged.