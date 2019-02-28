D-Street Buzz: Nifty Metal outperforms led by Vedanta; Eicher Motors sheds 2%, TCS most active

The Indian benchmark indices have managed to hold on to the respective gains with the Nifty50 up 20 points, trading at 10826 while the Sensex added 59 points and was trading at 35,965 mark.

Nifty Energy along with the metal space was up over 1 percent led by ONGC, GAIL India, Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries while from the metal space, the top gainers were NMDC, Coal India, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Jindal Stainless.

Nifty IT was down half a percent dragged by Tata Consultancy Services which fell over 2 percent followed by Wipro and Infibeam Avenues.

Selective auto stocks were trading in the red dragged by Hero Moto, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors DVR.

The top gainers from NSE included ONGC, Vedanta, Coal India, IOC and NTPC while the top losers included TCS, Eicher Motors, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hero MotoCorp and Axis Bank.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, TCS and ITC.

UPL, PFC, AstraZeneca Pharma, Bil Energy Systems and Refex Industries have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

27 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Asian Hotels, C & C Constructions, GTL Infrastructure, Jindal Poly Investment, Visagar Polytex and Onelife Capital Advisors among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1076 stocks advancing and 598 declining while 391 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1426 stocks advanced, 936 declined and 148 remained unchanged.

