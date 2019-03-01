D-Street Buzz: Nifty Metal outperforms led by Vedanta; Bharti Airtel down 2%, SBI Life most active

Amid re-escalation of tension between India and Pakistan, the Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with the Nifty50 up 57 points, trading at 10849 while the Sensex jumped 203 points and was trading at 36,070 mark.

Nifty Metal was the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent led by SAIL, NALCO, Vedanta, JSPL, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, NMDC and Hindustan Copper.

From the media space, the top gainers were Hathway Cable, Zee Entertainment, Zee Media, PVR, EROS International, Dish TV and INOX Leisure.

From the banking space, the top gainers were YES Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, PNB, RBL Bank and State Bank of India.

From the oil & gas space, the top gainers were GAIL India and HPCL while Reliance Industries added close to a percent.

Nifty Infra was trading in the green led by CG Power, IRB Infra, NBCC, NTPC, Reliance Communications, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power and Tata Power. However, Bharti Airtel shed over 2 percent despite brokerages giving a buy call on the stock.

The top gainers from NSE included Vedanta, Zee Entertainment, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing and Hindalco Industries while the top losers included Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla, Bajaj Auto and Coal India.

The most active stocks were SBI Life Insurance which tanked 5 percent followed by YES Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel and HDFC.

UPL, AstraZeneca Pharma, Balrampur Chini, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and PI Industries have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

10 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Arrow Greentech, Gemini Communication, KSS and Visesh Infotecnics among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1225 stocks advancing and 277 declining while 530 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1056 stocks advanced, 190 declined and 38 remained unchanged.

