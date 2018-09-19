App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty metal outperforms led by JSW Steel; Dish TV down 6%, BoB most active

96 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Bharat Electronics, Dish TV, GIC Housing, HCL Infosystems, Gammon Infra, GIC Housing, Jet Airways, Ujjivan Financial Services and JK Tyre and Industries among others.

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade on a positive note this Wednesday afternoon with the Nifty50 up 21 points and is trading at 11,300 while the Sensex is trading higher by 53 points at 37,343.

Nifty metal is up close to 2 percent and is the outperforming sector led by Jindal Steel & PowerJSW SteelHindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Zinc, NALCO, SAIL, Jindal Stainless and Tata Steel.

Media stocks are trading in the red with the index down 2 percent dragged by Dish TV which is trading lower by 6 percent while Zee Entertainment and DEN Networks are lower by 2 percent each. Hathway Cable on the other hand is up 4 percent.

From the BSE midcap space, Muthoot Finance jumped 6 percent followed by Tata Power, SAIL, Union Bank of India and Jindal Steel & Power.

From the BSE smallcap space, Pokarna and PG Electroplast zoomed 15 percent each followed by Nitco, Jindal Poly and Kohinoor Foods.

The top loser include names like Rolta India which plunged 20 percent.

The top NSE gainers include names like ONGC, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, BPCL and GAIL India.

The top NSE losers are Titan CompanyZee Entertainment, Lupin, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance.

The most active stocks are Bank of BarodaReliance Industries, State Bank of India, HDFC AMC and HDFC.

The top gainers from BSE are Tata Steel which spiked 9 percent followed by Muthoot Finance, DCM Shriram, Monsanto and Himachal Futuristic Communications.

The top losers include names like Reliance Nippon, Dish TV, Reliance Infra, Info Edge and Godrej Consumer

Monnet Ispat, Cipla, Globus Spirits, JSW Steel, and Sonata Software are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 96 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Bharat Electronics, Dish TV, GIC Housing, HCL Infosystems, Gammon Infra, GIC Housing, Jet Airways, Ujjivan Financial Services and JK Tyre and Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 777 stocks advancing, 891 declining and 398 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1116 stocks advanced, 1286 declined and 150 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 12:36 pm

