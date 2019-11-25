D-Street Buzz: Nifty Metal jumps 3% led by JSPL; Bharti Infratel spikes 7%, DLF hits 52-week high

Benchmark indices are trading on a robust note with Sensex hitting fresh all-time high of 40,868.30. At 14:50 hrs, Sensex has jumped 461.52 points or 1.14 percent at 40820.93 while the Nifty rallied 139.10 points or 1.17 percent at 12053.50.

Nifty Metal is the outperforming sector, rallying over 3 percent led by gains from Tata Steel and Jindal Steel & Power which jumped 5-7 percent followed by Hindalco Industries, SAIL, Vedanta, JSW Steel, NALCO and Hindustan Copper.

Auto stocks are also buzzing led by Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors and Motherson Sumi Systems.

Bank Nifty added a percent in the afternoon trade led by IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, PNB, Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank among others.

From the pharma space, the top gainers are Piramal Enterprises, Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Cipla and Biocon.

The top gainers from Nifty index are Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and JSW Steel.

The top losers included Zee Entertainment, YES Bank, ONGC, Power Grid and Wipro.

The most active stocks included Bharti Airtel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel.

About 1301 shares have advanced, 1039 shares declined, and 156 shares are unchanged.