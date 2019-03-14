D-Street Buzz: Nifty Media spikes led by Zee Ent; HDFC Bank at new record high

The benchmark indices traded on a positive note in the morning session on March 14 with Nifty up 29 points, trading at 11,370, and Sensex gaining 115 points, trading at 37,862.

Nifty Media was the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent led by Zee Entertainment that jumped 2 percent while DEN Networks spiked 4 percent. The other gainers were Zee Media, PVR, Sun TV Network and UFO Moviez.

Selective midcap stocks were trading in the green led by Apollo Hospitals, Bharat Financial Inclusion, DHFL, Edelweiss Financial Services, GRUH Finance, Jubilant Food, Mahanagar Gas, Muthoot Finance, PC Jeweller and Tata Global Beverage.

From the metal space, the top gainers were JSPL, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, SAIL, NALCO, Hindalco Industries and Jindal Stainless.

From the banking space, the top gainers were YES Bank that jumped 3 percent followed by Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

However, Nifty Auto was trading in the red dragged by Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Motherson Sumi Systems, TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto.

The top Nifty gainers included YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment, Indian Oil Corporation and Axis Bank while the top losers included Hero MotoCorp, UltraTech Cement, HPCL, Adani Ports and Bajaj Auto.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, Jubilant Foodworks, YES Bank, Just Dial and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

HDFC Bank and UPL have hit 52-week high on NSE while Reliance Communications hit new 52-week low in the morning session.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 877 stocks advancing and 661 declining while 529 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 988 stocks advanced, 595 declined and 80 remained unchanged.

