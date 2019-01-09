D-Street Buzz: Nifty Media outshines led by DB Corp; ITC gains, Tata Steel at new 52-week low

The Indian benchmark indices continued to trade in the green in this Wednesday afternoon session the Nifty50 up 34 points, trading at 10,836 while the Sensex gained 155 points and was trading at 36,136.

Nifty Media continued to outperform the broader indices led by gains from DB Corp which spiked close to 9 percent followed by Jagran Prakashan, Hathway Cable, PVR, TV Today and Zee Media.

Selective IT names were also buzzing led by Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services and Tata Elxsi.

Banking stocks were up with gains from Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, IDBI Bank, Central Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.

However metal stocks were down dragged by JSPL which shed close to 4 percent followed by NMDC, SAIL, JSW Steel and Tata Steel.

The top gainers from NSE include Axis Bank, Wipro, Eicher Motors, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Tata Motors while the top losers included GAIL India, HPCL, BPCL, Tata Steel and Bharti Infratel.

The most active stocks were Infosys, Axis Bank, YES Bank, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank, PVR, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Praj Industries and Gujarat Fluorochemicals have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

38 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Tata Steel, RAIN Industries, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Sandhar Technologies, SRS, Lux Industries and MVL among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 788 stocks advancing and 849 declining while 429 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1113 stocks advanced, 1174 declined and 151 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.