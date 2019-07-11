D-Street Buzz: Nifty Media oushines led by Zee Entertainment; IndusInd Bank jumps 3%, VIX falls

Dalal Street is witnessing some handsome gains in this afternoon session with Nifty up 75 points and is trading at 11,574 level while the Sensex jumped 234 points and is trading at 38,791 level.

The BSE Realty index is up over a percent led by gains from DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estates, Phoenix Mills and Godrej Properties among others.

From the metal space, the top gainers are JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, Tata Steel, SAIL and Hindustan Zinc.

Selective auto stocks are trading in the green with Bharat Forge up over 3 percent on bagging order worth US 100 million to supply Barak-8 MRSAM missiles' kits. The other gainers are Exide Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Motherson Sumi Systems.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Tata Communications, Oracle Financial Services, Bharat Forge, DHFL and Mphasis while the top losers are Havells India, GE T&D, Ajanta Pharma, JSW Energy and M&M Financial Services.

The top gainers from the smallcap space are GTPL Hathway which zoomed 20 percent followed by Parsvnath, DEN Networks, Hubtown and Religare Enterprises while the top losers are Ballarpur Industrieswhich is down 10 percent followed by 3i Infotech, Graphite India, HEG and SPML Infra.

India VIX is down 6.01 percent and is trading at 12.82 levels.

The top gainers from BSE include DEN Networks, Dish TV, KRBL, Tata Communications, Zee Entertainment and DLF while the top losers are Graphite India, HEG, Greaves Cotton, NMDC, Balrampur Chini, Interglobe Aviation, GE T&D and Ajanta Pharma among others.

The most active stocks with respect to volumes are YES Bank, Dish TV, Vodafone Idea, SpiceJet, Adani Power, SAIL, PNB and JSPL.

226 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Graphite India, HEG, Ajanta Pharma, Century Plyboards, GSK Pharma, Chennai Petro, Force Motors, GNFC and South Indian Bank among others.

854 stocks advanced and 803 declined while 427 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1057 stocks advanced, 1074 declined and 147 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.