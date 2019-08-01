D-Street Buzz: Nifty Media falls 3% dragged by Zee Ent; Tata Motors, Hindalco hit 52- week low

Dalal Street is looking down the barrel with benchmark indices shedding over a percent each. Nifty50 tanked 129 points, slipping below the psychological mark of 11,000 and is trading at 10,988 while the Sensex plunged 428 points and is trading at 37,055 level.

Nifty media tanked over 3 percent dragged by Zee Entertainment, Dish TV and Eros International Media which are down over 5 percent each followed by Jagran Prakashan, PVR and Hathway Cable.

From the metal space, the top losers are Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, Vedanta, Tata Steel, SAIL and Hindustan Zinc.

Bank Nifty shed over a percent, the top losers are YES Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank.

Selective pharma stocks are down in this morning session led by Aurobindo Pharma, Piramal Enterprises, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla and Cadila Healthcare.

India VIX jumped 4.19 percent and is trading at 14.16 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include Bharti Infratel, Wipro, Power Grid, GAIL India and NTPC while the top losers are Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, UPL, JSW Steel and Hindalco Industries.

The most active stocks are Axis Bank, UPL, IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment and Reliance Industries.

305 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Tata Motors (DVR), Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors, Bank of India, GE T&D, Escorts, Biocon, Castrol India, Eicher Motors and Mahindra Logistics among others.

514 stocks advanced and 1116 declined while 456 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 661 stocks advanced, 1264 declined and 114 remained unchanged.