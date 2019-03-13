D-Street Buzz: Nifty Media drags led by Zee Ent; RIL, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank at record high

The benchmark indices have turned flat in afternoon trade with Nifty marginally up by 5 points, trading at 11,306, and Sensex gaining 87 points and trading at 37,622.

Metals stocks were trading in the red with dragged by SAIL, down 5 percent while Vedanta, NALCO, JSPL, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Coal India and Hindalco Industries were the other losers.

Media stocks also traded lower as Zee Entertainment, Dish TV, EROS International Media, Jagran Prakashan, Network18, PVR and TV Today fell in day's trade.

The S&P BSE PSU index shed close to a percent dragged by SAIL, IOB, KIOCL, GMDC, IOC, NALCO and NBCC.

From the midcap space, the top losers were Avanti Feeds, Apollo Hospitals, CG Consumer, Dish TV, Future Consumer, Edelweiss Financial, GMR Infra, HUDCO, NALCO, PC Jeweller, Sterlite Tech and Vakragee.

However, Bank Nifty was trading in the green led by HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank, which added over 2 percent each. HDFC Bank hit 52-week high on BSE.

The top gainers from NSE included HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, HPCL, Bajaj Finance and HDFC while the top losers included IOC, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel and Bharti Airtel.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life and Axis Bank.

Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Bajaj Holdings, Havells India, Info Edge and The Indian Hotels have hit 52-week high on NSE in the afternoon session.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 601 stocks advancing and 1,086 declining while 390 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 978 stocks advanced, 1,459 declined and 144 remained unchanged.

