D-Street Buzz: Nifty Media down underperforms as Zee Entertainment falls 6%; Nandan Denim zooms 16%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note this Thursday morning with the Nifty50 trading at 11,509, up 32 points while the Sensex is trading higher by 128 points at 38,147.

Nifty Realty is up over 1 percent led by Indiabulls Real Estate which jumped 3 percent followed by HDIL, DLF and Oberoi Realty.

Nifty media tanked over 4 percent dragged by Zee Entertainment Enterprises which plunged 7 percent after brokerage firm Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to 'Underweight' from 'Overweight' and slashed its target price on the stock to Rs 410 from Rs 610.

The other losers include names like Dish TV India, Sun TV Network, Hathway Cable and Network18.

Pharma stocks are also buzzing this morning led by Aurobindo Pharma and Piramal Enterprises which jumped 3 percent each followed by Divis Laboratories, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Lupin.

Selective oil & gas are also up with GAIL India adding 1.5 percent followed by HPCL and Reliance Industries.

Metal stocks are trading mixed with NALCO down 5 percent while Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Welspun Corp and Coal India trading on the positive side.

From the BSE smallcap space, Nandan Denim zoomed close to 16 percent followed by Gujarat Borosil which spiked 8 percent. Star Paper Mills and Usha Martin are the other gainers.

BSE midcap stocks like HUDCO jumped 8 percent followed by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Piramal Enterprises and Muthoot Finance.

UltraTech Cement, Power Grid Corporation, Kotak Mahindra Bank, GAIL India and Tata Steel are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Zee Entertainment, Aurobindo Pharma, Reliance Industries, Bharat Electronics and YES Bank.

The top losers include Zee Entertainment, Axis Bank, Hindalco Industries, Bharti Infratel and Tech Mahindra.

The top BSE gainers are HUDCO, Granules India, Tata Steel, Aditya Birla Fashion and Kirloskar Oil.

The top BSE losers include Zee Entertainment, NALCO, Adani Transmission, AU Small Finance Bank and Shriram Transport Finance Corporation.

Alembic Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, KPIT Technologies, Mindtree and Usha Martin are some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Thursday morning.

On the other hand, 33 stocks have hit new 52-week low including GIC Housing Finance, Idea Cellular, Interglobe Aviation, Bharti Infratel, Sun TV Network and Zee Entertainment.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1079 stocks advancing, 540 declining and 451 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1338 stocks advanced, 680 declined and 119 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.