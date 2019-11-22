D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT underperforms dragged by Infosys; Zee Entertainment jumps 3%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading in the red with Sensex down 203.47 points or 0.5 percent at 40371.70, and the Nifty shed 59.30 points and is trading at 11909.10.

IT stocks are under pressure with rupee gaining against the US Dollar.Nifty IT shed 2 percent dragged by Infosys which is down 3 percent followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, NIIT Tech, Wipro and Tata Elxsi.

Bank Nifty shed half a percent, the top losers being Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India.

From the pharma space, the top losers are Cipla, Glenmark Pharma, Divis Labs, Cadila Healthcare and Aurobindo Pharma.

Nifty Energy gained half a percent led by NTPC, ONGC, Power Grid and Reliance Industries.

The top gainers from Nifty index are Zee Entertainment, NTPC, YES Bank, ITC and Power Grid.

The top losers included Bharti Infratel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Tata Consultancy Services.

The most active stocks included Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment, Infosys, Indiabulls Housing Finance and State Bank of India.

Essel Propack, JM Financial, Nippon Life Asset Management and Persistent Systems have hit new 52-week high on NSE. 100 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Gayatri Project, Sharda Cropchem and Deccan Cements among others.

About 928 shares have advanced, 1084 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.