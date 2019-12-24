D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT underperforms dragged by HCL Tech; YES Bank jumps 4%

The Indian stock market is trading on a flat to negative note with Sensex down 44.97 points or 0.11 percent at 41597.69 while the the Nifty shed 10.40 points at 12252.40.

Nifty IT shed half a percent dragged by HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Mindtree and Infosys.

Metal stocks shine led by Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, NALCO, SAIL, Vedanta, NMDC and Coal India among others.

Shares of Jindal Steel & Power gained as global brokerage Morgan Stanley retained bullish stance on the stock with a target price of Rs 174, implying 10 percent potential upside from current levels.

Also, share price of Transformers and Rectifiers zoomed over 14 percent intraday on December 24 after the company bagged export order worth Rs 166 crore in Nigeria.

Shares of PSU banks corrected further on December 24 after Maharashtra announced farm loan waiver package of last weekend.

The top gainers from the Sensex are YES Bank which jumped over 4 percent after getting out of NSE F&O ban list while the other gainers include IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors DVR. The top losers include HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, TCS and Infosys.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Dixon Tech, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Lux Industries and Reliance Industries.

About 1003 shares have advanced, 1040 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.