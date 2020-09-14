172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|d-street-buzz-nifty-it-realty-indices-jump-up-to-5-higher-5837281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last 2 days left! Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro @ Re. 1 per day and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT, realty indices jump up to 5%

Shares of HCL Tech and Mphasis jumped 10 percent while those of Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Wipro, PCS and Infosys jumped up to 6 percent.

Moneycontrol News

Most IT and realty stocks were trading with gains in the afternoon on September 14, boosting their sectoral indices up to 5 percent higher.

Nifty IT and realty indices jumped up to 5 percent while the broader market was choppy.

Shares of HCL Tech and Mphasis jumped 10 percent while those of Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Wipro, PCS and Infosys jumped up to 6 percent.

Close

Source: NSE Source: NSE

In the Realty pack, shares of Prestige Estates Projects, Brigade Enterprises and Oberoi Realty jumped up to 9 percent.

Shares of Sobha, Sunteck Realty and Phoenix Mills rose over 5 percent each.

Source: NSE Source: NSE

Equity benchmarks turned choppy in trade, with banking and financial stocks as the top drags.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty IT #Nifty Realty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.