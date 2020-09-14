D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT, realty indices jump up to 5%

Most IT and realty stocks were trading with gains in the afternoon on September 14, boosting their sectoral indices up to 5 percent higher.

Nifty IT and realty indices jumped up to 5 percent while the broader market was choppy.

Shares of HCL Tech and Mphasis jumped 10 percent while those of Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Wipro, PCS and Infosys jumped up to 6 percent.

Source: NSE

In the Realty pack, shares of Prestige Estates Projects, Brigade Enterprises and Oberoi Realty jumped up to 9 percent.

Shares of Sobha, Sunteck Realty and Phoenix Mills rose over 5 percent each.

Source: NSE

Equity benchmarks turned choppy in trade, with banking and financial stocks as the top drags.