D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT outshines led by TCS; ICICI Bank at new 52-week high, Zee Ent jumps

The Indian benchmark indices continues to surge in the afternoon session with Nifty jumping 85 points at 11,428 while the Sensex zoomed 283 points and is trading at 38,038 mark.

At 12:55 hrs, Nifty IT is the outperforming sector, up over 2 percent led by Tata Consultancy Services which jumped 3 percent followed by Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Elxsi and HCL Tech.

Bank Nifty continues to stay strong led Kotak Mahindra Bank which spiked 4 percent followed by Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India which jumped 2 percent each. The other gainers were ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank.

Media stocks are also buzzing led by Zee Entertainment which jumped 3 percent followed by UFO Moviez, Sun TV Network, Dish TV, EROS International and INOX Leisure.

From the oil & gas space, the top gainers are Indian Oil Corporation, GAIL India, HPCL and Reliance Industries.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are IIFL Holdings, AU Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Adani Transmission, Alkem Labs and L&T Finance Holdings.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are TUBE Investments, Religare Enterprises, 3i Infotech and Sun Flag Iron among others.

The top Nifty gainers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, Zee Entertainment, Power Grid and IOC while the top losers included HUL, Bharti Airtel, YES Bank, Coal India and UltraTech Cement.

The most active stocks were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, YES Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India.

ICICI Bank, Bata India, DCB Bank, Godfrey Phillips, INOX Leisure, IDFC First Bank, Titan Company and UPL have hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 894 stocks advancing and 785 declining while 401 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,276 stocks advanced, 1148 declined and 172 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.