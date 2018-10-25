D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT outperforms with Wipro up 3%; ICICI Bank sheds 2%, metals drag

The Indian stock market continues to remain in the red with the Nifty50 down 79 points, trading at 10,145 while the Sensex shed 283 points at 33,750.

Nifty realty is down close to 2 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estates and Brigade Enterprises. However, Unitech zoomed 12 percent in this afternoon session.

Bank Nifty shed a percent with loses from ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and IDFC Bank.

Nifty metal is down 2 percent dragged by Hindalco Industries, JSPL, JSW Steel, Vedanta, SAIL and NMDC.

However, IT sector is the only space in green led by Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech and KPIT Tech.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are SJVN, NLC India and Gruh Finance, while the top losers include L&T Finance Holdings, Motilal Oswal and Edelweiss Financial Services.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include Tamil Nadu Petroproducts, Mastek and SKF India. The top losers are MCX India,Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Infibeam.

The top gainers from NSE include Wipro, ONGC, HCL Tech, Bharti Infratel and Infosys.

The top losers include Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, Grasim Industries and Bharti Airtel.

The most active stocks are Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suziki, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and YES Bank.

212 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Auto, Bombay Dyeing, CEAT, CG Power, CONCOR, Dixon Technologies, Edelweiss Financial, Gammon Infrastructure, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, India Cements, L&T Finance Holdings, Tata Motors, Unitech and Welspun Enterprises among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 473 stocks advancing, 1216 declining and 372 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 782 stocks advanced, 1591 declined and 122 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.