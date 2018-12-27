D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT outperforms led by Tech Mahindra; Sun TV up 2%, midcaps gain

The Indian benchmark indices continued to trade in the green in this afternoon session with the Nifty50 adding 74 points, trading at 10,803 while the Sensex gained 252 points and was trading at 35,901.

Nifty Energy continued to rise, up 1.5 percent led by Reliance Industries which jumped 2.5 percent followed by GAIL India and ONGC.

IT stocks were also buzzing with gains from Infosys, Tata Elxsi, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Oracle Financial Services.

Selective media stocks were also up led by EROS International Media, Sun TV Network and Network18 among others.

From the metal space, the top gainers were Hindustan Copper, Hindalco Industries, NALCO, JSW Steel and Hindustan Zinc.

From the midcap space, the top gainers were Ajanta Pharma, Indraprastha Gas, Mindtree, NBCC, PFC, PAGE Industries, Ramco Cements, REC, Tata Power and United Breweries among others.

The top gainers from NSE include Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, GAIL India and IndusInd Bank while the top losers included BPCL, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Bajaj Auto and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The most active stocks were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys and Axis Bank.

Commercial Engineers & Body Builders, Proseed India and SPL Industries have hit new 52-week high on NSE in this afternoon session.

30 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Ortel Communications, and Raj Rayon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1115 stocks advancing and 548 declining while 397 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1443 stocks advanced, 842 declined and 151 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.