D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT outperforms, Infosys hits new 52-week high; RIL gains

Amid global tensions with US branding Iran’s Revolutionary Guards a Foreign Terrorist Group and unrest in Libya, the Indian benchmark indices are cautious, trading on a positive note with Nifty up 28 points trading at 11,632 while the Sensex is up by 125 points and is trading at 38,826.

Nifty Infra is down half a percent dragged by Bharti Airtel, BHEL, Container Corp, Interglobe Aviation, NCC, Reliance Communications and Tata Power.

Oil prices eased on Tuesday, slipping away from 5-month highs reached earlier in the session as a sluggish economic outlook countered an otherwise tight market. OMCs are trading mixed with Reliance Industries and HPCL trading in the green while GAIL India and Indian Oil Corporation are down.

From the smallcap space, the top gainers are Panacea Biotec which spiked 14 percent followed by KSK Energy, ITI and Linde India while the top losers are Shreyas Shipping which is down 7 percent followed by Steel Exchange, JP Power and Mercator.

Selective IT stocks are trading in the green led by Wipro, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Infibeam Avenues.

India VIX is up 0.25 percent at 20.20 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include HCL Tech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Vedanta and Tata Motors while Indiabulls Housing, Asian Paints, GAIL India, Adani Ports and Grasim Industries are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing, Reliance Industries, YES Bank, State Bank of India and Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Infosys, Merck, ICICI Lombard, Seamec and Spacenet Enterprises hit 52-week high on NSE while Reliance Communications, Sterlite Technologies, KSS, Mercator and Shoppers Stop hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 600 stocks advanced and 947 declined while 520 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 616 stocks advanced, 765 declined and 77 remained unchanged.

