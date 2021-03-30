English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT index rises almost 4% as rupee drops to 3-week low against dollar

Stocks such as Coforge, Mindtree, Mphasis, Infosys, HCL Tech and TCS gained up to 6 percent.

Moneycontrol News
March 30, 2021 / 02:42 PM IST

Most IT stocks were trading with healthy gains in intraday trade on March 30, reaping gains of the rupee's weakness against the US dollar.

After opened 14 paise lower at 72.81 per dollar against the previous close of 72.67, the Indian currency soon breached the 73-mark. At 1420 hours, the rupee was quoting at 73.24 a dollar.

At the current level, the rupee near its three-week low as the dollar rises against its global peers amid rising bond yields.

IT stocks gain on the dollar's strength against the rupee as a major portion of their revenue comes in the American currency.

The Nifty IT index jumped almost 4 percent intraday, with stocks such as Coforge, Mindtree, Mphasis, Infosys, HCL Tech and TCS gaining up to 6 percent.

Close

At 1425 hours, the index was 3.42 percent up at 26,253 with only shares of Info Edge (Naukri) trading in the red.

The market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty were up with gains of over 2 percent each. The Sensex jumped over 1,250 points and the Nifty50 reclaimed the crucial 14,850 supported on across-the-board buying.

These strong gains, which come after the market closed a percent higher in the previous session on March 26, come as a relief for participants as it reinforces the belief that barring intermittent profit-taking, the bull run will continue.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty IT
first published: Mar 30, 2021 02:42 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.