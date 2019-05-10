D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT in red dragged by HCL Tech; Bharti Airtel jumps 3%, PSU banks gain

US President Donald Trump's tariff increase to 25 percent on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese goods took effect on Friday, ratcheting up tensions between the United States and China as they pursue last-ditch talks to try to salvage a trade deal.

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty up 30 points, trading at 11,331, while the Sensex gained 124 points and is trading at 37,683.

At 12:00 hrs, Nifty PSU Bank gained over 1 percent led by OBC which jumped 3.5 percent followed by Indian Bank, PNB, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India.

Realty stocks are also buzzing led by led by Oberoi Realty, Unitech, Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF and Godrej Properties.

From the media space, the top gainers are Zee Entertainment which jumped 2 percent followed by Dish TV, TV18 Broadcast and Hathway Cable.

Selective metal stocks are also buzzing led by JSPL, MOIL, SAIL, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and NALCO.

However, Nifty IT shed close to a percent dragged by HCL Tech which shed 4 percent followed by Oracle Financial Services and Tata Consultancy Services.

India VIX is up 1.02 percent at 25.75 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Bharti Airtel which jumped over 3 percent followed by Adani Ports, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment and ICICI Bank while HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Bharti Infratel and Asian Paints are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Voltas, HCL Tech, YES Bank and Zee Entertainment.

Stocks which hit 52-week high on the NSE included 63 moons technologies, DCM Shriram, Fairchem Speciality and Solara Active Pharma Sciences.

88 stocks have hit new 52-week low on NSE including Clariant Chemicals, Eveready Industries, Graphite India, Vodafone Idea, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Peninsula Land, Punj Lloyd, Shriram City Union Finance, Thyrocare Technologies and Wockhardt among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 998 stocks advanced and 647 declined while 454 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,200 stocks advanced, 893 declined and 124 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.