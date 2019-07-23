App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT in green led by Infosys, stock hits record high; HDFC down 2%, YES Bank most active

The top gainers from NSE include Power Grid, UPL, Infosys, Titan Company and ITC while the top losers are HDFC, Zee Entertainment, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Auto.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices are trading on a flat to positive note with Nifty up 6 points at 11,352 while the Sensex added 25 points and is trading at 38,056 level.

Nifty Realty is the outperforming sector led by Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, Sobha, Brigade Enterprises and DLF.

Selective IT stocks are also buzzing, the top gainers are Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Oracle Financial Services, Wipro and Mindtree.

Close

From the oil & gas space, the top gainers are Reliance Industries, GAIL India and BPCL.

related news

Nifty Metal shed half a percent dragged by JSW Steel, Tata Steel, SAIL, NMDC, Hindustan Zinc and Coal India.

India VIX is up 0.85 percent and is trading at 13.12 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include Power Grid, UPL, Infosys, Titan Company and ITC while the top losers are HDFC, Zee Entertainment, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Auto.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC.

303 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Duke Offshore, Ruchi Soya, Cox & Kings, Andhra Cements, Eros Media, Prime Focus, Ballarpur Industries, Burnpur Cement, Capital Trust, Apollo Tyres, M&M Financial and Castex Technologies among others.

901 stocks advanced and 753 declined while 437 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1078 stocks advanced, 978 declined and 109 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 11:49 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC #Infosys #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.