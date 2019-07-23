D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT in green led by Infosys, stock hits record high; HDFC down 2%, YES Bank most active

Benchmark indices are trading on a flat to positive note with Nifty up 6 points at 11,352 while the Sensex added 25 points and is trading at 38,056 level.

Nifty Realty is the outperforming sector led by Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, Sobha, Brigade Enterprises and DLF.

Selective IT stocks are also buzzing, the top gainers are Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Oracle Financial Services, Wipro and Mindtree.

From the oil & gas space, the top gainers are Reliance Industries, GAIL India and BPCL.

Nifty Metal shed half a percent dragged by JSW Steel, Tata Steel, SAIL, NMDC, Hindustan Zinc and Coal India.

India VIX is up 0.85 percent and is trading at 13.12 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include Power Grid, UPL, Infosys, Titan Company and ITC while the top losers are HDFC, Zee Entertainment, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Auto.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC.

303 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Duke Offshore, Ruchi Soya, Cox & Kings, Andhra Cements, Eros Media, Prime Focus, Ballarpur Industries, Burnpur Cement, Capital Trust, Apollo Tyres, M&M Financial and Castex Technologies among others.

901 stocks advanced and 753 declined while 437 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1078 stocks advanced, 978 declined and 109 remained unchanged.

