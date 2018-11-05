D-Street Buzz: Nifty infra underperforms with BHEL down 3%; DHFL sheds 6%, RIL recovers

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade in the red with the Nifty50 extending its loss to 57 points, trading at 10,495 while the Sensex is down 124 points at 34,887.

Nifty infra is down 1 percent dragged by Bharat Heavy Electricals, CG Power, Engineers India, IRB Infra, NTPC, Reliance Infra and Tata Power.

Media stocks are also weak as Sun TV, TV Today, Dish TV, INOX Leisure and Zee Entertainment.

Oil & gas stocks are down dragged by BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation. However, Reliance Industries has recovered and is trading in the green.

Nifty IT is up half a percent led by Infibeam, Tech Mahindra, KPIT Tech, Mindtree and Tata Elxsi.

The top gainers from NSE include Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Hindalco Industries.

The top losers include Indiabulls Housing Finance, IOC, NTPC, IndusInd Bank and HPCL.

The most active stocks are Axis Bank, PC Jeweller, Dewan Housing Finance, Maruti Suzuki and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

The top BSE midcap gainers include UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, Torrent Power and Apollo Hospitals while the top smallcap losers include Sun TV, Balkrishna Industries and DHFL.

The top smallcap gainers include TCPL Packaging which zoomed 20 percent followed by ADF Foods and UCO Bank. The losers include Som Distilleries and Fairchem Speciality.

Kilitch Drugs, Technocraft Industries, Universal Cables and Usha Martin are some of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

40 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Amtek Auto, Pincon Spirit, Sharda Cropchem, SRS, V2 Retail and Vakrangee among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 791 stocks advancing and 898 declining while 385 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1164 stocks advanced, 1201 declined and 140 remained unchanged.

