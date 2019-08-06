App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Infra outperforms led by Bharti Airtel; Asian Paints hits record high

1327 stocks advanced and 430 declined while 335 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1633 stocks advanced, 743 declined and 115 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices have added over a percent each in this afternoon session backed by short covering rally ahead of the RBI policy decision with Nifty50 jumping 127 points and is trading at 10,990 while the Sensex rallied 437 points and is trading at 37,137 level.

Nifty Infra jumped over 2 percent led by Bharti Airtel, Engineers India, IRB Infra, Larsen & Toubro, NCC, NTPC, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power, Siemens, Tata Power, Adani Power and Adani Ports.

Bank Nifty added 1.5 percent led by YES Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, RBL Bank, PNB, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.

Close

Paint stocks including the likes of Asian Paints and Berger Paints hit record high in this afternoon session after the two companies posted strong June quarter earnings backed by fall in crude oil prices.

related news

Asian Paints was trading close to 3 percent higher on BSE. The company reported double digit growth across earnings parameters and in decorative business. Consolidated profit grew 17.7 percent to Rs 655.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2019. Revenue increased 16.6 percent to Rs 5,130.63 crore compared to year-ago, beating analyst expectations.

On the other hand, Berger Paints spiked 4 percent thereby hitting record high as well. The company's net profit rose 32 percent at Rs 176.8 crore versus Rs 133.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Revenue jumped 15.7 percent to Rs 1,716.5 crore versus Rs 1,483 crore.

India VIX is down 5.00 percent and is trading at 15.76 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include Indiabulls Housing Finance, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and YES Bank while the top losers are Zee Entertainment, Cipla, Power Grid, Britannia Industries and Wipro.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, YES Bank and HDFC.

318 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Future Retail, Bharat Forge, Sun TV Network, Vodafone Idea, Tata Motors (DVR) and Tata Motors among others.

1327 stocks advanced and 430 declined while 335 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1633 stocks advanced, 743 declined and 115 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 03:03 pm

tags #Asian Paints #Berger paints #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.