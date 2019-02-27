D-Street Buzz: Nifty Infra in green led by IRB Infra; UltraTech jumps 2%, Zee Entertainment drags

The Indian benchmark indices have turned negative in this Wednesday afternoon session with the Nifty50 down 33 points, trading at 10801 while the Sensex shed 82 points and was trading at 36,891 mark.

Nifty IT was down 1 percent dragged by Wipro, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Mindtree.

From the banking space, the top losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

Central Bank of India turned red while Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, Bank of India and State Bank of India traded in the green.

From the media space, the top losers were Zee Entertainment, EROS International, DB Corp and DEN Networks.

Selective infra stocks were trading in the green led by IRB Infra, NCC, NTPC, Adani Power, CG Power, Tata Communications and Voltas.

The top gainers from NSE included UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, UPL and NTPC while the top losers included Wipro, Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel, Vedanta and BPCL.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, TCS and Maruti Suzuki.

UPL, Cantabil Retail India, Odisha Cement, Power Finance Corporation, AstraZeneca Pharma, Bil Energy Systems and Refex Industries have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

35 stocks have hit new 52-week low including GTL Infrastructure, Future Retail, KSS, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery and Visesh Infotecnics among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 811 stocks advancing and 859 declining while 390 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1063 stocks advanced, 1207 declined and 126 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.