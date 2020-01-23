D-Street Buzz: Nifty Infra gains led by L&T; YES Bank jumps 6%, Axis Bank most active

The Indian stock market is trading in the green with Sensex up 101.27 points or 0.25 percent at 41216.65 while the Nifty gained 29.40 points at 12136.30. The positive move was largely driven by well-received earnings reports from Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro.

All sectoral indices were trading in the green barring the FMCG space which was marginally trading in the red.

Bank Nifty was up half a percent led by YES Bank which jumped 6 percent after SBI Chairman said that he’s certain some solutions will emerge to steady YES Bank which has been on a prolonged quest to raise new capital.

"Yes Bank is a significant player in the market with an almost USD 40 billion balance sheet," State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar told Bloomberg Television in Davos. “I have a feeling that it will not be allowed to fail,” he added.

The other gainers included Axis Bank which added over a percent post Q3 results followed by Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank and Punjab National Bank.

From the oil & gas space, Indian Oil Corporation spiked over 5 percent after media reports said that the company will help Ghana’s National Petroleum Authority expand the country’s liquified petroleum gas network.

The other gainers included GAIL India, BPCL, HPCL and ONGC.

Nifty Infra added close to a percent led by Larsen & Toubro which was up 3 percent poast Q3 results. Global research firms including Morgan Stanley, Citi and Nomura maintained their positive outlook on the stock price.

India VIX is down 0.55 percent and is trading at 16.27 level.

The top gainers from the Nifty were YES Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, GAIL India and Grasim Industries while the top losers included Zee Entertainment, UPL, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints.

The most active stocks were Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank and Zee Entertainment.

51 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Au Small Finance Bank, Varun Beverages, Granules India, Coromandel International, Tata Global, Amara Raja Batteries, NIIT Tech, Tata Chemicals and Nestle India.