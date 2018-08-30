D-Street Buzz: Nifty FMCG outperforms led by United Spirits; ITC hits new 52-week high, PSU banks drag

The India benchmark indices are trading in the red this Thursday morning with the Nifty50 down 28 points at 11,664 while the Sensex is down 74 points at 38,648.

Nifty Energy is down close to a percent dragged by HPCL, India Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries which are down 1 percent each.

The PSU bank index shed 1 percent with loses from Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.

Individual private banks are also weak dragged by Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Nifty FMCG is up close to a percent with gains from Emami, GSK Consumer, ITC, Marico, United Breweries and United Spirits.

UPL, GAIL India, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel and ITC are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Reliance Industries, YES Bank, JSW Steel, Axis Bank and UPL.

The top losers include HPCL, Axis Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports.

The top BSE gainers are Greaves Cotton which spiked 9 percent followed by JP Associates, UCO Bank, Dena Bank and PTC India Financial.

The top BSE losers include Kwality, Interglobe Aviation, Uflex, SpiceJet and Future Consumer.

ITC, Greaves Cotton and Merck are some of the few stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 33 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Amtek Auto, eClerx Services, Unitech and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 831 stocks advancing, 773 declining and 462 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1104 stocks advanced, 873 declined and 98 remained unchanged.

